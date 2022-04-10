MEET.ONE Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 760.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $196.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 345.9% higher against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.13 or 0.07600414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.53 or 0.99769503 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

