Minereum (MNE) Price Tops $0.0587

Minereum (MNE) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $885,215.89 and approximately $15,694.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Minereum Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 15,081,253 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

