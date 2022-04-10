Minter Network Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and $5,619.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 7,440,549.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.33 or 0.12145679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00221898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00195681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,708,539,790 coins and its circulating supply is 5,503,330,223 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

