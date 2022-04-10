NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,346.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.51 or 0.00764790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00202603 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002654 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017955 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

