NFTify Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,335.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $530,084.59 and approximately $30,335.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.95 or 0.07497885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.95 or 0.99682355 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

