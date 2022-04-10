Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,900 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,374.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 231.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.40%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

