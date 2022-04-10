Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,149 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

