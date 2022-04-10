Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,806 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

