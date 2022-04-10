OceanEx Token Market Cap Tops $1.58 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $7,280.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00045606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.07 or 0.07591584 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.05 or 0.99931175 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

