OceanEx Token (OCE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,843.00

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $5,843.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

