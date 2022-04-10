Offshift (XFT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $695,621.00

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00009131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Offshift has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $20.65 million and approximately $695,621.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,287.80 or 0.99864998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00025778 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002108 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,217,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.