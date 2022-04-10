OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of OGE Energy worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 294,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 159,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.