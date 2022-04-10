Omni 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.00 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00008916 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.13 million and $9.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00260668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001306 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,334 coins and its circulating supply is 563,018 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

