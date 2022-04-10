OneLedger Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $26.20 million and $733,051.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,044,041 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars.

