Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.10. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Ooma stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,409. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.43 million, a PE ratio of -212.11 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

