Open Platform Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $36,712.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00105892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

