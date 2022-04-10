Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,701 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hamilton Lane worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $1,379,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.37. 145,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,974. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

