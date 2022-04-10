Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPSC traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 131,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

