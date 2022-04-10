Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,353 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Certara worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 95.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Certara in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 359,352 shares of company stock worth $8,430,746 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 423,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

