Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,245,000 after purchasing an additional 180,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,619 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock worth $5,488,335 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.79. 1,235,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,587. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $170.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

