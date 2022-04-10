Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after buying an additional 164,907 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,202. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

