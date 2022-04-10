Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

SMG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.81. 414,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $253.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

