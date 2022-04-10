Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.98 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AutoZone by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO traded up $34.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,190.56. The stock had a trading volume of 205,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,195. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,953.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,907.36.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,057.21.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.