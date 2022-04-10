Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.