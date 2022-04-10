Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.36 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,543.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,488. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,519.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,973.77.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

