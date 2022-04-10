Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.41 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67,798 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 729,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 42,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,612,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

