Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,795 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGOV. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,898,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,481,000. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$100.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,004. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02.

