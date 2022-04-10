Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,289 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Maximus worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after buying an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after buying an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after buying an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company had a trading volume of 357,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,240. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.