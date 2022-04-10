Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,558. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average is $150.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,625 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

