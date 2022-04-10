Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.81. The stock had a trading volume of 968,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,093. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.90.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

