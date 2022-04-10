Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

GMAB traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,540. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

