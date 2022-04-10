Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Amedisys worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Amedisys by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.73. 227,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.53. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

