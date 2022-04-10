Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

