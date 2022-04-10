Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

POOL stock traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $422.09. 305,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $451.54 and a 200-day moving average of $491.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $361.88 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

