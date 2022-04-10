Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.53. 584,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average of $169.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.