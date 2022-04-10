Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.21. 19,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,691. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $155.88 and a 1-year high of $188.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.