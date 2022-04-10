Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,381 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sun Communities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.53. 477,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.07. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.57 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.25.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.