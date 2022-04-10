Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,457 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

