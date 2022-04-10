Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,501 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

MCD stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.46. 2,551,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,163. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.