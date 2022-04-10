Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,958,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.46. The stock had a trading volume of 68,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $116.25 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

