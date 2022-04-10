Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $24.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $411.59. 494,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

