Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $10.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.98. The stock had a trading volume of 402,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,786. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.93. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

