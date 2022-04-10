Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,548 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Shares of COST stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.04. 3,228,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.14. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $359.60 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

