Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,960 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $214.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average is $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

