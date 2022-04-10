Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,626. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,601 shares of company stock worth $57,526,286. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.