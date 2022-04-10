Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $106.83. 244,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.49. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

