Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.89) to GBX 4,850 ($63.61) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.

RIO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,302. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

