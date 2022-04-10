Orbit Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $558,127.00 (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $224.30 million and $558,127.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00036584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00107065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 610,569,076 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

