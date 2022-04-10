Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 13,000 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $172.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

