Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 150,900 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after purchasing an additional 964,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,648,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,132,000 after purchasing an additional 828,002 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of SLB opened at $42.55 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

